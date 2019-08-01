As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Bloombergsen Boosted Holding; Olin (OLN) Stock Value Declined While Kensico Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $11.96 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 519,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.82M, down from 8.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 1,974 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 46,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.87 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 9,661 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Lc holds 0.05% or 24,625 shares in its portfolio. 9,012 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Company. Polen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3.93% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 322,721 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.56% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Or has 7,900 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ativo Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 37,168 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 475,490 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.67% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northside Cap Lc holds 0.24% or 11,016 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Financial Svcs owns 90,022 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Kistler invested 0.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Thomasville Bank, Georgia-based fund reported 20,051 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 4,310 shares. Chatham Gp Inc has 5,059 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.79 million shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields has invested 0.03% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 9,207 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 4,329 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 9,200 shares. Broadview Advisors invested in 1.02% or 161,325 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Mason Street Ltd holds 87,683 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 23,783 shares. Natixis holds 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 97,883 shares. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 6.53 million shares. Proxima Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 265,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 546,130 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Management has invested 0.4% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.09 million shares to 5.66 million shares, valued at $210.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.