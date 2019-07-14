As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Sterling Capital Management Raised Its Holding; Old Republic International Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Cut by $11.88 Million

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 201,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.82 million, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 75.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 240,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 557,192 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.93 million, up from 316,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Boys Arnold has invested 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gladius Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). M&R Capital Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 1,522 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 110,702 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has 1.31 million shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 426,590 shares. Florida-based Edmp has invested 2.72% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 206,507 are held by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. 22,191 are owned by Private Company Na. Int Value Advisers Limited, a New York-based fund reported 1.85 million shares. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Motco owns 0.61% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 114,204 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Johnson Financial Grp Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bbva Compass Bancshares has invested 0.98% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Jefferies Top Growth Stocks to Buy All Have Big-Time Catalysts – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oracle, Eldorado Gold, and Tilray Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Positive Vibe Ahead Of Fed Decision, And Facebook Creates Buzz With Cryptocurrency – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (ORCL) Names Rona Fairhead to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 36,278 shares to 40,423 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology I by 7,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,321 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Materials Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Americas Inc reported 147,630 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 153,459 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 2,808 shares. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Karp Cap Mngmt Corp holds 34,589 shares. Mawer Investment Management Ltd owns 3.59M shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company holds 27,558 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) holds 43,549 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 0.5% or 36,160 shares. Tru Com Of Virginia Va holds 71,698 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Com invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tradition Cap Mngmt Lc reported 33,932 shares. 12,973 are held by Fagan Assoc Inc. Essex Inv Mngmt Communications Lc reported 0.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon releases recast segment results in alignment with its new operating model – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart launching online sales of AT&T plans, phones – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.