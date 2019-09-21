As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Increased Holding; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Market Valuation Rose While Glacier Peak Capital Has Upped Position

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 600.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 24,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 28,226 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 4,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 794,851 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York pilot base; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q RASM to Decline About 2.75%-3.75%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CUTS FORECAST FOR YEAR CAPACITY; 04/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Load Factor 80.1%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Load Factor Dn 2.3 Points to 84.3%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Traffic Up 5.8%; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 96,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.20 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $467.44M, up from 8.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52 million shares traded or 329.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins round in long-running copyright fight with Google; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 64,790 shares to 4.31M shares, valued at $338.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.05M shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Black Creek Inv Management Inc accumulated 4.50 million shares. Eqis Capital Incorporated reported 0.18% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 109,530 are owned by Stralem. Invesco owns 17.49 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited owns 6.08 million shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.9% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 124,913 shares. First Merchants invested 0.73% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fred Alger accumulated 2,368 shares or 0% of the stock. Hyman Charles D stated it has 1.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 1St Source Natl Bank owns 75,366 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 12,145 shares. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny has 1.73% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

