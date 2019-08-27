As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Rampart Investment Management Company Has Upped by $1.83 Million Its Position; Cibc World Markets Has Trimmed Stake in Stantec (STN) as Valuation Declined

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 51.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 100,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% . The institutional investor held 93,634 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 193,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. It closed at $21.65 lastly. It is down 8.07% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 05/04/2018 – Stantec Selected by Titanium Corporation to Transform Tailings Processing in Alberta Oil Sands; 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires Shrewsbury, England-Based ESI Consulting; 15/03/2018 Stantec to deliver concept design for raising Warragamba Dam west of Sydney; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Commences Strategic Review of MWH Constructors; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Rev C$876.6M; 15/05/2018 – Stantec to Work with Western Michigan University to Transform Main Campus South Neighborhood; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Adj EPS C$0.42; 18/05/2018 – JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD REPORTS 11.27 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN STANTEC INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 127.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 34,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 61,522 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 27,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.5. About 640,317 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,355 shares to 18,527 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 143,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold STN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Guardian Cap Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 73,476 shares or 0% of the stock. Fil Limited invested in 1.40 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.03% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 500 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 11.25 million shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 287,680 shares. 382,602 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp. Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Tobam has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 80,582 shares. Scotia Cap stated it has 57,535 shares. 13,417 were reported by Bancorp Of America De. Fiera holds 0.04% or 404,854 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 418 shares stake. Legal & General Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 15.09 million shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management Company reported 2,865 shares. Bailard invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stearns Fincl Grp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 32,017 shares. Quantitative Limited Liability Com, Virginia-based fund reported 167,200 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.41% or 2.67 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Washington Trust National Bank & Trust has 0.29% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). New York-based Gideon Cap Incorporated has invested 0.97% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Regions holds 0.26% or 418,115 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has 1.61 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 29,624 shares stake. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 1.79% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cna Financial Corp has 1.84% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 28,105 shares to 106,721 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 23,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,478 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.