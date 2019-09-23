As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Semtech (SMTC) Holder Ameritas Investment Partners Raised Its Holding by $937,152

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 15,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 325,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.53 million, down from 340,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.36. About 2.84M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 361.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 19,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 24,919 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, up from 5,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 67,993 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 17/05/2018 – Semtech Keynotes at LoRa Alliance™ 10th All Members Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Semtech Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 20/03/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Enables Smart Soil Sensors; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 12/04/2018 – Semtech Releases Next-Generation LinkCharge® LP (Low Power) Wireless Charging Platform; 02/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS PURCHASE OF IC INTERCONNECT

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,337 shares to 233,745 shares, valued at $19.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 31,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,363 shares, and has risen its stake in American Equity Investment Lif (NYSE:AEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold SMTC shares while 59 reduced holdings.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 4,147 shares to 15,192 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,785 shares, and cut its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR).