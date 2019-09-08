As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Increased Stake; Cabot (CBT) Shareholder Cabot-Wellington Has Decreased Its Position by $5.05 Million as Market Value Declined

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 361,509 shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 27/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Celebrates 30 Years of Success and Development in China; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, CABOT HAS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ME(2)C’S EXTENSIVE PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DEVELOPING MARKETS ACROSS EUROPE; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 08/03/2018 CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 17/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – COMPLETED TWO EXPANSION PROJECTS THAT WILL EXTEND ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN BLACK MASTERBATCH AND COMPOUNDS; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – Cabot Corp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – CORDEIRO WILL REMAIN WITH CABOT IN ADVISORY CAPACITY THROUGH END OF YEAR TO ASSIST IN A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 114,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.11M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.52 million, up from 7.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.64 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jasper Ridge Lp invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cordasco Fincl Ntwk stated it has 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Diversified Tru Com reported 8,497 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory stated it has 5.18M shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd reported 20.78 million shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.52% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 1.66M shares. Delta Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Com owns 4,550 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company owns 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 18,130 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Beach Investment Counsel Pa has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Oarsman Cap holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 16,421 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Llc reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Riggs Asset Managment Inc has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 77,932 shares to 7.82M shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 55,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. CBT’s profit will be $62.24 million for 9.41 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 52,490 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 1,666 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Company invested in 6,792 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.51M shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.03% or 8,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 23,251 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 107,282 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Schroder Invest Group owns 16,668 shares. 192,854 were reported by Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc. National Bank Of America De stated it has 1.02M shares. 35,900 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc accumulated 15,776 shares. Amer Intl Grp accumulated 118,736 shares.