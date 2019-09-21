As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Highlander Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Old Point Finl (OPOF) Holder Fj Capital Management Upped Holding by $680,548

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.79M shares traded or 331.52% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl Corp (OPOF) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 30,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 374,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.25M, up from 343,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72M market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 3,112 shares traded. Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has declined 21.12% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Australia-based Platinum Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank accumulated 10,309 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 3.86 million shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. First In reported 0.87% stake. 124,027 are owned by Dubuque Natl Bank. Blume Capital Mngmt owns 91,535 shares. Valmark Advisers accumulated 3,766 shares or 0% of the stock. 171,623 are owned by Grimes & Incorporated. The Kentucky-based Central Bankshares has invested 0.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Llc holds 6,999 shares. Strs Ohio has 1.09M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 78,212 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Edmp, a Florida-based fund reported 51,990 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 1.98M shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 11,625 shares to 42,255 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Company (The) by 11,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.29, from 2.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 1 investors sold OPOF shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.81 million shares or 0.42% less from 1.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 4,010 shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Renaissance Technology Llc reported 38,035 shares stake. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Wellington Group Llp reported 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). State Street Corp owns 36,689 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Girard Prns stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management has invested 0.07% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Moreover, Stieven Capital LP has 0.69% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 175,357 shares. Fj Capital Limited reported 374,000 shares stake. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 11,509 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 71 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 23 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 31 are held by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western New Eng Bancorp Inc by 182,869 shares to 88,000 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Invt Corp by 100,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).