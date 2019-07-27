As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Lowered Position by $1.35 Million; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lifted Cme Group (CME) Holding by $594,500

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER EARLY-WEEK CASH PRICES, PRESSURE FROM OUTSIDE MARKETS – TRADE; 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 22/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 21; 24/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 23; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 11/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump amid fund roll, NAFTA worries; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BLACK SEA EXPANSION WITH SUNOIL FUTURES; 28/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 27; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 36.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 25,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,966 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 69,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Mixed Q2 Volumes, June Volume Down – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group (CME) February ADV Drops at Six Products Lines – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group’s (CME) Q1 ADV Down Y/Y, March Volumes Disappoint, – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canadian Metals signs agreement to acquire FeTiV Minerals’ interest on 5 iron projects in Quebec, and appoints GÃ©rald Panneton as Chairman & CEO – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CME’s 2019 organic revenue may decline – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 2,978 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 223,844 shares. Moore Management LP reported 0.53% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech Incorporated has invested 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Contravisory Invest, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 280 shares. Lord Abbett And Company Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 20,916 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 1,780 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 2,975 shares. 11,155 are owned by Orleans Capital La. Investec Asset Management Ltd reported 571,932 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Security Natl Trust has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% or 149,282 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 62,200 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14,779 shares to 15,136 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 33,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Cybersecurity Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.