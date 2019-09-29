As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Gladius Capital Management LP Increased Stake by $2.66 Million; As Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Market Value Rose, Aurora Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding by $615,273

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 498.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 45,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 55,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 9,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 16,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.21% . The institutional investor held 58,022 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, down from 74,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 1.35 million shares traded. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has risen 35.02% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SKX News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. court protects Adidas Stan Smith shoe from Skechers look-alike; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 05/03/2018 Air France Returns For Third Year As Official Sponsor Of The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon; 26/03/2018 – Limited Edition Skechers D’Lites & Toei Animation lnc’s One Piece Collection to Launch in the United States and Canada; 22/05/2018 – Skechers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Skechers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SKECHERS 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 74C; 19/04/2018 – Skechers 1Q EPS 75c; 20/04/2018 – Skechers Hits The Ground, Down 28%; 26/04/2018 – Skechers USA, Inc. vs Adidas AG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Lc reported 10.26M shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,184 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 176,846 shares. Scotia Cap stated it has 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Peoples Service reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Liability owns 219,344 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Clarkston Cap Partners Lc has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc holds 12,215 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,871 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Wheatland Advisors Inc owns 6,350 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership has 37.36 million shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Lc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). New York-based Qs Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Riverbridge Partners Limited accumulated 5,000 shares.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 131,073 shares to 8,079 shares, valued at $572,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,625 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

