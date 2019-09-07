As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Decreased by $308,725 Its Stake; Swedbank Holding in Target (TGT) Cut by $30.72 Million

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES

Swedbank decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 384,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.79M, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 5.24M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Llc reported 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mcf Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 512 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Lc holds 19,316 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.31 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Duff Phelps Management invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Century has 0.23% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc accumulated 122,200 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pitcairn Com holds 0.16% or 27,438 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa has 0.38% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 99,574 shares. Ifrah Incorporated accumulated 16,485 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Inc Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,597 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 252,548 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 16,126 shares. Welch Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 6,720 shares.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $236.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,538 shares to 22,738 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 41,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $589.53M for 23.47 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis (NYSE:PLD) by 524,445 shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $162.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 93,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 892,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).