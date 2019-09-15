As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Convergence Investment Partners Has Upped Stake; Parthenon Holding in United Guardian (UG) Cut by $523,440 as Stock Price Rose

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 16,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 74,160 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 57,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in United Guardian Inc (UG) by 28.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 29,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% . The hedge fund held 71,274 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 100,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in United Guardian Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 958 shares traded. United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) has risen 3.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings; 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.20M shares. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Fincl Inc has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bridgeway Cap Management invested in 975,373 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Gamco Inc Et Al stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Oxbow Advisors Llc reported 52,250 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has 622,554 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 186,711 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 108,116 were reported by Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability. Saturna Capital accumulated 692,229 shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated reported 50,689 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 219,344 shares. 7,044 were accumulated by Fincl Service. Lourd Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,067 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.56% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $413.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 24,658 shares to 18,838 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 44,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,730 shares, and cut its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).