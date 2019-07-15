As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Cleararc Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $333,264; Eastern Bank Has Upped Conocophillips (COP) Position by $466,752

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 4.65M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 7,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,335 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 217,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 1.83 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Japanese utility turns LNG seller after nuclear reactor restarts; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video)

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares (IWN) by 206,851 shares to 4,076 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,415 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.66% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 22,558 shares. 48,813 are held by Btc Cap Mngmt. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc accumulated 10,064 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.06% or 94,762 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 535 shares. Colony Grp Ltd holds 9,401 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 8,596 shares. New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Schulhoff & Com reported 4,298 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wade G W Incorporated stated it has 9,047 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 5,145 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Pinnacle Associate Limited has 0.3% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,160 shares. Fdx Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 79,455 shares. Logan Capital Management Inc reported 66,171 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 842,456 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 7.54 million shares. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware reported 81,319 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company holds 211 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.03% stake. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 4,650 shares. 191,267 were reported by Pillar Pacific Limited Liability Corporation. 4,311 were reported by Noesis Cap Mangement. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 5.53M shares. D E Shaw & owns 8.70M shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Welch Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 6,720 shares. Sol Capital Co holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 40,785 shares.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $533.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3,140 shares to 10,699 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).