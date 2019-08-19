As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Broderick Brian C Decreased Its Position; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Boosted as Market Value Declined

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 2.75 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $177.69. About 8.04 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Alibaba Wants More Hollywood Hits After Oscar Win – Benzinga” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong? – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Break Down Alibaba’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba buying Kaola for $2B – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,278 shares to 83,527 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 477,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,287 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Hldg Lc stated it has 1.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Two Sigma Lc has 13,166 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 67,669 are held by Mcmillion Cap Mngmt Inc. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.65% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Strs Ohio holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.14M shares. Miller Inv Mngmt Lp accumulated 9,846 shares. Beacon invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 33,211 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.11% or 496,557 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 842,528 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Lc holds 111,425 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.23% or 57,434 shares. Korea Inv holds 1.61M shares. Schnieders Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.32% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Delta Cap Management Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 63,410 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.80 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.