As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Blume Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.06 Million Its Stake; As Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Share Value Rose, Edgar Lomax Co Has Cut Its Position by $428,400

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc analyzed 19,000 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 110,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40 million shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co analyzed 2,100 shares as the company's stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 133,021 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.25M, down from 135,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00M shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 8,275 shares to 32,250 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 8,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 135,792 shares. Karpus Management owns 3,550 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 184,250 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.48% or 11,755 shares. First Interstate National Bank has invested 0.3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Personal Svcs holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 101,496 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.38% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 197,149 shares. Orca Investment Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Newfocus Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability invested 0.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.55% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Parsons Capital Incorporated Ri has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Schwerin Boyle Management stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Argent Capital Lc holds 216,645 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks stated it has 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.66 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 24.94 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.