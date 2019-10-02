As Oracle Com (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Timber Creek Capital Management Lowered by $2.38 Million Its Stake; Synovus Financial Trimmed Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $374,166

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 6,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 497,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.21M, down from 504,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 7.41 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 44.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 42,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 53,602 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 96,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 4.07 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,157 shares to 59,401 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 26,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.71 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.