As Oracle Com (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Lee Danner & Bass Has Lifted Stake in Delta Airlines (DAL) as Stock Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 6,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,276 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 127,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.62. About 6.53 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 25,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 147,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $62.11. About 6.89 million shares traded or 42.85% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.99 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Sm Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,615 shares to 27,658 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S. 21,000 shares valued at $1.06M were sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.