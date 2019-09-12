As Oracle Com (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Holder Stralem & Co Lowered by $1.32 Million Its Holding; Koshinski Asset Management Boosted Its D R Horton (DHI) Holding by $343,355; Share Value Rose

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 109,530 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, down from 133,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 14.42M shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 5.21 million shares traded or 31.10% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.55 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Renaissance Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.18% or 509,278 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss reported 25.77M shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 256,561 shares. 21,853 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 17,183 shares in its portfolio. 10,363 are owned by Argi Ltd Liability Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 3.26M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 45,883 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 1.24% or 3.55 million shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar owns 10,402 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 500 shares. Cornerstone Advsr, a Washington-based fund reported 8,192 shares. Private Ocean Lc reported 0.12% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 0.47% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 446,700 shares.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $245.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,894 shares to 8,017 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,835 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Capital Fin Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 490,412 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 685 shares. 49,666 are held by Hartford. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 1.90M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 33,975 shares. 479,891 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Invesco Limited has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The New York-based State Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.13% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 11,078 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 134,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 93 shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt invested 0.07% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc invested in 154 shares.