As Oracle Com (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Smithbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $457,390; Safety Ins Group (SAFT) Holder Qs Investors Decreased Stake by $362,268 as Share Value Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 9.32M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (SAFT) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 4,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,593 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 39,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Safety Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $96.67. About 13,000 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 14.51% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 8,196 shares to 265,050 shares, valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 20,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold SAFT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.