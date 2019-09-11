As Oracle Com (ORCL) Shares Rose, Waters Parkerson & Company Has Cut by $309,308 Its Holding; Warburg Pincus Has Decreased Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Stake by $184.71 Million; Valuation Declined

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 33.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. It closed at $6.47 lastly. It is up 21.85% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 5,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 378,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32M, down from 384,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 19.12 million shares traded or 37.63% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards

More notable recent Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kosmos Energy to sell down Mauritania-Senegal stake – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Kosmos Energy Have Soared 54% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kosmos Energy sees year-end deal for Greater Tortue project – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cobas Asset Management International Portfolio 2nd-Quarter Letter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) for 496 shares. Warburg Pincus Limited Co holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) for 2.79M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 130.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. KOS’s profit will be $28.74M for 23.11 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.87M shares. 768,627 were reported by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv invested in 45,481 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Tradewinds Mgmt Llc invested 0.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 41,592 shares. Heartland Advisors stated it has 205,372 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 8.70 million shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 6,125 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 2.04 million shares or 0.65% of the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price holds 0.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 13,051 shares. Rockland Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,053 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 0.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 36,891 were accumulated by Charter Trust. Aviva Public Limited Co owns 916,660 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa reported 0.22% stake.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 6 Holdings of Jeremy Grantham’s GMO – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35B for 19.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.