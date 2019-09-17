As Oracle Com (ORCL) Shares Rose, Timber Creek Capital Management Has Lowered by $2.38 Million Its Stake; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Halbert Hargrove Russell Upped Its Stake by $875,696

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 159.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 1,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,112 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $14.03 during the last trading session, reaching $527.49. About 398,985 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $368.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 31,725 shares to 57,635 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 430,085 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd reported 3,407 shares. Finance Advisory Service reported 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Texas-based United Service Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corp has 0.39% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) accumulated 1,015 shares. Whittier Tru reported 39,944 shares. Diversified Tru Com reported 1,193 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 6,577 were accumulated by Meridian. Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 1.53% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Brookstone Cap Mngmt reported 1,193 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Jupiter Asset Mgmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,422 shares. Copeland holds 0.07% or 2,636 shares in its portfolio.