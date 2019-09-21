As Oracle Com (ORCL) Shares Rose, Pggm Investments Raised Holding; As Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Stock Declined, Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 1064.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 2.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.66 million, up from 193,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52 million shares traded or 329.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company's stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 1.54 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 3.26 million shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com has 164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.8% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Hightower Advisors holds 0.01% or 18,738 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And holds 0% or 73,839 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 35,208 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Ci Investments Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 46,000 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability owns 500 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Systematic Mngmt LP reported 0.12% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Enterprise Financial Svcs Corporation has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year's $1.04 per share.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $190.74 million for 10.21 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $963.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMG) by 1,200 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 2.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adam Nat Res Fd Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division accumulated 27,480 shares. Snow Cap Management LP invested in 1.65% or 440,933 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs reported 67,501 shares. Causeway Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.87M shares or 2.41% of the stock. Fil Ltd has invested 1.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bridgewater Lp reported 17,372 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York has 67,063 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 0.09% or 22,792 shares in its portfolio. 364,883 are held by Global Thematic Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Bernzott Advsr invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 54,671 were reported by Rampart Inv Management Ltd Llc. Bonness Enterprises Incorporated holds 0.91% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 25,700 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund holds 50,604 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.54% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 49,390 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc Com (NYSE:GLW) by 133,728 shares to 133,729 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc Shs by 279,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 926,359 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New Com (NYSE:OC).