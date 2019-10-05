As Oracle Com (ORCL) Shares Rose, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Holding; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Palisade Capital Management Lowered Position by $418,000

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 54,850 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, down from 60,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 7,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 44,714 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 51,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52M shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 15,751 shares to 304,990 shares, valued at $23.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation by 2,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co, which manages about $182.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Admiral (VGSLX) by 4,268 shares to 73,569 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.