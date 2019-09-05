As Oracle Com (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Smithbridge Asset Management Cut by $457,390 Its Position; As Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Share Price Rose, Hood River Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 8.18M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 123,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 274,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.64 million, down from 397,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $115.99. About 645,084 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Riv Laboratories Intl (NYSE:CRL) by 14,243 shares to 326,175 shares, valued at $47.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90M for 138.08 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.68 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

