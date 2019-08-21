As Oracle Com (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Orrstown Financial Services Trimmed Position by $815,246; Colgate (CL) Shares Rose While Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Cut Its Stake by $61.00 Million

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 75.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 15,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 5,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 20,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 2.88 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 897,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 370,016 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.36M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 1.12M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,035 shares to 1,718 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.60 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Capital Limited Com holds 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 45,883 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 6,250 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Farmers Savings Bank has invested 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Voya Lc reported 1.50M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Asset Mgmt has 20,985 shares. Wilkins Counsel accumulated 0.08% or 4,700 shares. Wheatland Advsrs invested in 6,350 shares or 0.26% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Company stated it has 19,267 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Capital Lc invested in 0% or 23 shares. 126,666 are held by Veritable Ltd Partnership. 1.04 million are owned by Cornerstone Ptnrs Limited Liability. Tci Wealth stated it has 5,579 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ariel Investments Lc holds 0.13% or 196,757 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Newfocus Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.96 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 113,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 28,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate’s New CEO Is Turning The Company Down The Wrong Highway – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.