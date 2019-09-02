As Oracle Com (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Waters Parkerson & Company Decreased Its Stake by $309,308; Robert Half Intl (RHI) Position Held by Affinity Investment Advisors Llc

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 5,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 378,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32 million, down from 384,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl (RHI) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 55,167 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 35,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 883,998 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 8,950 shares to 97,075 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 113,013 shares in its portfolio. Atwood And Palmer Inc stated it has 12,600 shares. 9,150 are held by Cannell Peter B And Co. Shelter Mutual Insurance has invested 3.72% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Investment House Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northeast Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Comgest Global Investors Sas reported 4.03% stake. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Lc has 0.31% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 144,303 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora reported 6,250 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 4,500 shares stake. Confluence Investment Ltd Liability reported 597,636 shares stake. Moreover, Heritage Investors Management has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Checchi Capital Advisers invested in 29,906 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Limited has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp owns 33,466 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Corp (NYSE:PHM) by 111,455 shares to 109,238 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 26,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,287 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Robert Half Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Robert Half International Sends Mixed Signals – Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Undervalued Predictable Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,693 were accumulated by Franklin Resources. Boston Partners holds 0.32% or 3.76 million shares in its portfolio. Rampart Investment Lc has invested 0.69% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Lord Abbett And Ltd Com holds 633,422 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 331,612 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 56 shares. Schroder Invest Gp accumulated 468,806 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 34,600 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 520 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 22,320 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Moreover, Pennsylvania has 0.18% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 77,265 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.05% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).