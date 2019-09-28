As Oracle Com (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Position; Advisory Alpha Increases Stake in Cme Group (CME)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 7,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 44,714 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 51,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 11.37 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 19937.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 40 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,561 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BOARD BELIEVES THERE IS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR UNDERTAKING ACQUISITION; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group receives CME preliminary bid approach; 29/03/2018 – CME Group To Acquire NEX Group Plc, Bringing Together Cash, Futures And OTC Marketplaces; 29/03/2018 – CME – CME BOARD EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE RUN RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $200 MLN, WHICH ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE FULLY ACHIEVED BY END OF 2021; 20/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 19; 25/04/2018 – CME and Nex to pay advisers £110m for negotiating £3.9bn takeover; 02/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 29; 29/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 25; 20/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 19; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES NEX GROUP’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,844 were reported by Northeast Invest Mgmt. Pictet North America Advsr Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 67,501 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP owns 3,745 shares. Natixis Advisors LP has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,189 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc owns 6,426 shares. Culbertson A N owns 99,474 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Farmers State Bank reported 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lenox Wealth has 20,059 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Cna Financial reported 1.8% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 1.15 million shares. Martin Incorporated Tn has 28,572 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Llc holds 7,336 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 8,871 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Incorporated Wi invested in 1.82% or 252,635 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 2 Stocks Got Crushed by the Market Today — Are They Now Buys? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oracle and VMware Partner to Support Customers’ Hybrid Cloud Strategies – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co, which manages about $182.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Admiral (VGSLX) by 4,268 shares to 73,569 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Graham Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Massachusetts Serv Com Ma owns 819,591 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma stated it has 0.37% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Services Automobile Association reported 683,663 shares. Savant Limited Liability Company owns 1.64% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 59,845 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 1,492 were accumulated by Stillwater Investment Management Ltd Company. First Midwest Natl Bank Division owns 4,888 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Co stated it has 558 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 391 shares. 1,404 are held by Paloma Ptnrs Management. Cambridge Investment has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Atlantic Union Bank, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,580 shares. Cap Ca owns 118,930 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0.03% or 30,212 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CME Group and Nasdaq Extend Exclusive Nasdaq-100 Futures License Through 2029 – PR Newswire” published on October 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “XLF, BRK.B, CME, CB: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) August Volume Increases Year Over Year – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group Hits 52-Week High: Can the Bull Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 20, 2018.