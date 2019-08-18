As Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Stock Rose, Holder Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; As Resmed (RMD) Valuation Rose, Copeland Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 866,446 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16M, down from 897,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $740.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 176,038 shares traded or 51.24% up from the average. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 02/04/2018 – SPHERE 3D – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES WITH OPUS BANK AND FBC HOLDING S.A.R.L., AFFILIATE OF CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS; 28/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus to redeem its senior unsecured floating rate bonds, 2013/2018, in advance of the final maturity date; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – VTV NORTE AND VTV METRO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME NAMES, AND WITH SAME HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM AND STAFF; 05/03/2018 – Opus One Announces Proposed Extension of Warrant Term; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O`ahu Grid; 24/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP: OPUS ISSUES BOND OF SEK500 M; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank Total Loans Increased $55.8M in 1Q; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – NO ONE-OFF INCREMENTAL EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED AS A RESULT OF COMPLETED TRANSACTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 24/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus issues bond of SEK 500 million

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 10,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 73,321 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 63,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $134.44. About 452,911 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 19/04/2018 – RESMED SAYS ON APRIL 17, 2018 (‘CLOSING DATE’), CO ENTERED CERTAIN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF CLOSING DATE – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–VPAP, ResMed AirCurve 10 ST-A – 36C24818Q0541; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Rev $591.6M; 11/05/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 26/04/2018 – Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Forecasts to 2023 – A $6.5 Billion Market Opportunity with ResMed, Koninklíjke Philips, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Thriving – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – RESMED TO BUY HEALTHCAREFIRST, A CLOUD-BASED SOFTWARE, SERVICES

More notable recent Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Opus Bank Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in Orange County – Business Wire” on September 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : SNY, BAH, NSP, AWI, AMG, MCY, VET, SITC, TSEM, CTB, OIS, OPB – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Share Price Is Down 41% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 41,783 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $25.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 35,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 47,318 shares to 5,777 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,251 shares, and cut its stake in The Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).

More notable recent ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ResMed declares $0.39 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ResMed Inc. (RMD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ResMed FQ2 revenue miss pressures shares, down 1% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ResMed Inc (RMD) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 More Medtech Stocks for Your Watch List – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.