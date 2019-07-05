As Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Market Value Declined, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Position; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Holds Stake in Centurylink (CTL)

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 127,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 403,579 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 531,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $766.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 25,866 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 26.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 03/05/2018 – SPIE WINS DELOITTE HVAC CONTRACT FOR OPUS 12 TOWER; 18/05/2018 – Opus Group: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting 2018; 06/03/2018 – Opus Expands Agency with the Acquisition of CRG Events; 15/05/2018 – Opus Bank Hires San Diego Market Leader; 28/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL FY NET INCOME 5.84B FORINT; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank Total Loans Increased $55.8M in 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Marsha Cameron to Its Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O`ahu Grid; 11/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – CONCESSION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY SEK 120 MLN IN NET REVENUES OVER 9-YEAR CONCESSION; 05/03/2018 Opus Bank and the Thompson Family Partner to Launch Thompson Family Foundation

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 12.24 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 13,040 shares to 116,318 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. $254.40M worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd on Wednesday, January 16. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $587,500. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital stated it has 49,360 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 274,076 shares. 100,448 are owned by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Shell Asset Mgmt Co owns 57,620 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.67% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 962,200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). James Research Incorporated stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). California State Teachers Retirement holds 1.66 million shares. Old Natl Fincl Bank In has 24,830 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 18,514 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na stated it has 25,927 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 3,386 shares. Allstate Corporation stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. OPB’s profit will be $11.90 million for 16.11 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Opus Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 37,799 shares to 278,388 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).