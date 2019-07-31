As Optical Cable (OCC) Valuation Rose, Eam Investors Has Decreased Position; New England Research & Management Raised Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Valuation Rose

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 79,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,092 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, down from 170,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Optical Cable Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.10 million market cap company. It closed at $3.9 lastly. It is down 67.86% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OCC News: 13/04/2018 OPTICAL CABLE SAYS ON APRIL 10, ENTERED INTO A FOURTH LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO MODIFY CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 26, 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Optical Cable Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCC); 13/04/2018 – OPTICAL CABLE -CREDIT FACILITIES PURSUANT TO LOAN CONSIST OF REAL ESTATE TERM LOAN, SUPPLEMENTAL REAL ESTATE TERM LOAN, $7 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 13/04/2018 – OPTICAL CABLE CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS REVOLVING LOAN EXPIRATION DATE TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 9,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 74,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 5.96M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,650 shares to 2,862 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,295 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

