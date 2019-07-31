As Optical Cable (OCC) Share Value Rose, Holder Eam Investors Lowered Its Position by $318,564; Daruma Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Entegris (ENTG) as Stock Price Rose

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 79,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,092 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, down from 170,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Optical Cable Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.99. About 8,408 shares traded. Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) has risen 67.86% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OCC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Optical Cable Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCC); 13/04/2018 – OPTICAL CABLE CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS REVOLVING LOAN EXPIRATION DATE TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2019; 13/04/2018 – OPTICAL CABLE -CREDIT FACILITIES PURSUANT TO LOAN CONSIST OF REAL ESTATE TERM LOAN, SUPPLEMENTAL REAL ESTATE TERM LOAN, $7 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 13/04/2018 OPTICAL CABLE SAYS ON APRIL 10, ENTERED INTO A FOURTH LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO MODIFY CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 26, 2016 – SEC FILING

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 251,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 867,461 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.96 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $43.39. About 638,580 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inseego Corp. by 128,386 shares to 418,623 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 45,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,207 shares, and has risen its stake in The Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI).

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 58,114 shares to 540,859 shares, valued at $30.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 2.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 1.63% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Natixis owns 23,409 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). White Pine Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Bluecrest Cap invested in 7,135 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc, Washington-based fund reported 222,938 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.04% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 3.34M shares. Fund Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 61,490 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 117,186 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Bnp Paribas Asset owns 1.35M shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Moreover, Paradigm Cap Ny has 2.1% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83 million for 24.11 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.