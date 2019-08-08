As Optical Cable (OCC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Eam Investors Lowered by $318,564 Its Stake; Delta Capital Management Has Increased Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $1.72 Million; Valuation Rose

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 35.60M shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 79,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.01% . The institutional investor held 91,092 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, down from 170,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Optical Cable Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.57M market cap company. The stock increased 5.80% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 2,581 shares traded. Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) has risen 3.25% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical OCC News: 13/04/2018 – OPTICAL CABLE CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS REVOLVING LOAN EXPIRATION DATE TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2019; 13/04/2018 – OPTICAL CABLE -CREDIT FACILITIES PURSUANT TO LOAN CONSIST OF REAL ESTATE TERM LOAN, SUPPLEMENTAL REAL ESTATE TERM LOAN, $7 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Optical Cable Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCC); 13/04/2018 OPTICAL CABLE SAYS ON APRIL 10, ENTERED INTO A FOURTH LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO MODIFY CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 26, 2016 – SEC FILING

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 51,621 shares to 109,356 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 45,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitae Corporation.