As Opko Health (OPK) Stock Value Declined, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Upped by $2.08 Million Its Holding; Citigroup Has Raised Its Position in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) as Market Value Declined

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Opko Health Inc (OPK) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Opko Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 2.55M shares traded. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 62.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12.8C; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Rev $254.9M; 01/05/2018 – OPKO Health Appoints Geoff Monk General Manager at BioReference Laboratories; 16/03/2018 OPKO Health Announces Landmark Study Showing 4Kscore® Test is Strong Predictor of Prostate Cancer Mortality Published in Europ; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Plans to Address Draft Local Coverage Determination Published by Novitas Solutions for 4Kscore Test; 27/04/2018 – OPKO Health: Withdraws Its Request to Voluntarily Delist Its Common Stk From the TASE; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/04/2018 – DJ OPKO Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPK)

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 237.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 16,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 23,295 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 2.40M shares traded or 105.61% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV) by 325,000 shares to 253,000 shares, valued at $23.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 57,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold OPK shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 143.13 million shares or 5.39% less from 151.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Aqr Ltd has invested 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Citigroup invested in 1.11M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 522,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0% or 2.39M shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Cordasco Fin Networks stated it has 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Captrust Advsrs reported 500 shares. Blair William Il holds 15,000 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Intll Llp invested in 0% or 1.03M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 1.96M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 39,937 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 104,973 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Gsa Ptnrs Llp reported 147,188 shares.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 42 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $7.35 million activity. 3,250 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares with value of $6,630 were bought by Logal Adam. HSIAO JANE PH D bought $20,297 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Fishel Robert Scott bought 50,000 shares worth $96,000. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $61,500 was made by PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR on Wednesday, May 22. 10,000 shares were bought by PAGANELLI JOHN A, worth $20,888 on Thursday, May 9. Rubin Steven D also bought $21,442 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on Thursday, May 9.

