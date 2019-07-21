As Open Text (OTEX) Stock Price Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Increased by $657,324 Its Position; Cypress Asset Management Has Cut General Mls (GIS) Holding by $376,635; Market Valuation Rose

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 51.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 7,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,925 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 14,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.77. About 2.32M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 0.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 17,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.88 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $379.47M, up from 9.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 600,483 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth accumulated 0.08% or 7,536 shares. 7,928 were reported by Montecito Financial Bank. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited reported 1,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Fiduciary Counsel holds 2.26% or 235,922 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Guardian Life Insur Co Of America invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc has 0.04% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1,280 shares. Blb&B Advsr accumulated 7,462 shares. Keystone Planning Incorporated invested 3.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 17,440 shares. Newfocus Financial Group Incorporated Ltd Liability invested 0.68% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Com reported 82 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Davenport & Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 1St Source Savings Bank owns 15,923 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Mgmt Co has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,639 shares to 10,804 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can General Mills Find a Healthy Recipe for Growth? – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Serena Williams gets her picture on a Wheaties box – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Baruch, Mark Tepper Discuss Consumer Staples On ‘Trading Nation’ – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.