As Open Text (OTEX) Stock Price Rose, Bank Of Montreal Has Cut by $2.61 Million Its Stake; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holder Rafferty Asset Management Has Cut Position by $474,164

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 63,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 2.95M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.46M, down from 3.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 135,041 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 1,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 5,545 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, down from 7,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $371.16. About 281,253 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $118.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 3,240 shares to 32,860 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 52,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 146.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.13 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $86.43M for 31.96 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Na has invested 0.12% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 4,129 are owned by First Citizens Retail Bank And Tru. Moreover, Lifeplan Group has 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 149 shares. M&R Cap Management reported 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 780 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 6,915 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 15,552 are owned by Ca. Menora Mivtachim Ltd has 1.18% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 135,170 shares. 821 are held by Umb Comml Bank N A Mo. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc accumulated 0.03% or 2,200 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.29% or 3,875 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.23% or 27,001 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 158,065 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 263,312 shares to 392,748 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).