As Open Text (OTEX) Share Value Rose, Cumberland Partners LTD Lifted Position by $605,112; Goldentree Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $211.4. About 1.41 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. and The Cherundolo Law Firm, PLLC Announce Filing of Second Amended Class Action Complaint on; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Alum Launches EPIQ Capital Group; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 02/04/2018 – Adam Klasfeld: Breaking: A judge certified some class action sexual discrimination claims against Goldman Sachs.Ruling:… htt; 06/05/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Goldman’s $1b bankers are benchmark in Asia’s wealth race; 30/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Google Women March Ahead With Gender Bias Suits; 24/04/2018 – Goldman, BlackRock Fight to Protect LGBT Employees in Hong Kong; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Hires New Co-Head of Russia in First Shakeup Since 2015

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 80.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 15,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,624 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 19,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 226,574 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Corp Va stated it has 30,485 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Company holds 1.03% or 112,509 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 385,562 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Grimes & Com Inc has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). James Investment has 5,530 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks owns 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 80,421 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 589 shares. Value Advisers Ltd holds 752,322 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp has 39,518 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 62,700 shares. Legal General Group Plc invested in 0.23% or 2.12M shares. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.15% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 93,085 shares. , a Missouri-based fund reported 243 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 21,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

