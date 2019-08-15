As Open Text (OTEX) Share Price Rose, Rmb Capital Management Lifted by $342,874 Its Holding; Tuttle Tactical Management Cut Nike (NKE) Stake by $1.95 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 23,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,641 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 28,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $79.63. About 3.80M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 9,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The hedge fund held 54,949 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 45,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.93. About 281,663 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 14,557 shares to 55,885 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 627,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,500 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,665 shares to 28,175 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,341 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.04 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

