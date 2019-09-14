As Open Text (OTEX) Share Price Rose, Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed by $5.83 Million Its Holding; As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Valuation Rose, Nuwave Investment Management Increased Its Holding

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 142,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.78M, down from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 221,364 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 1151.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 13,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 14,606 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $444,000, up from 1,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 45.55 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 20/03/2018 – AMD: COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT, DEVELOPING MITIGATIONS; 08/03/2018 – AUTOMODULAR CORP – UNDER ARRANGEMENT, HLS AND AMD WILL AMALGAMATE TO FORM A COMPANY TO BE NAMED “HLS THERAPEUTICS INC”; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 23/04/2018 – AMD to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Rev $1.65B; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 15/03/2018 – Nodechain Inc Adds Fourty Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs to its Growing Portfolio; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effects of Regular Eye-training With a Mobile Device on Adult Patients With AMD (ETAMD); 05/03/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices: Nicholas M. Donofrio to Retire From Board, Not Stand for Re-election

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mgmt owns 816,368 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Etrade Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 11,925 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Fincl Architects Incorporated reported 1,749 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Ltd Co stated it has 52,239 shares. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs Incorporated holds 15,000 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 2,327 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.50M shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 19,262 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research Inc has 0.01% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 32,839 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Cambridge Research holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 226,858 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $95.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Company by 10,007 shares to 414 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 146.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.13 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $86.44 million for 31.98 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 12,400 shares to 43,250 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 101,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY).