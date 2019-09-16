As Open Text (OTEX) Share Price Rose, Cumberland Partners LTD Increased Stake by $774,900; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Lifted Its Stake in Caci Intl (CACI) as Market Valuation Rose

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Open Text Corporation (OTEX) by 53.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The hedge fund held 54,524 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 35,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 268,670 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 1,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 12,379 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 10,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $217.04. About 59,448 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS PROPOSAL OF $44/SHR FACTORS IN BREAK UP FEE OF $204M; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter Insurgency Targeting; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ratings Of Caci Int’l Including Cfr Of Ba2, Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s places ratings of CACI lnt’l under review for downgrade; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 15/03/2018 – CACI GETS PRIME POSITION ON $17.5B MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 72,890 shares to 144,785 shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,860 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

