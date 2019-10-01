As Open Text Corp. (OTEX) Valuation Rose, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Lifted by $13.62 Million Its Position; Taro Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TARO) Position Held by Algert Global Llc

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Open Text Corp. (OTEX) by 96.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 332,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 677,893 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.03 million, up from 345,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.16. About 7,833 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TARO) by 167.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 6,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 10,888 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $930,000, up from 4,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $75.45. About 32,757 shares traded. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has declined 17.80% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TARO News: 15/04/2018 – JAPANESE FOREIGN MINISTER TARO KONO SPEAKS IN TOKYO; 29/03/2018 – Japan will support subway in Mumbai, to ease the severe traffic congestion and pollution that plague the nation’s largest city; 16/04/2018 – JAPAN FOREIGN MINISTER TARO KONO SPEAKS IN TOKYO; 08/03/2018 JAPANESE FINANCE MINISTER TARO ASO SPEAKS IN TOKYO; 18/03/2018 – Finance Minister Taro Aso said ‘there was no pressure from me or the prime minister’s office’ regarding the ex-tax chief’s remarks to lawmakers; 08/03/2018 – JAPANESE FOREIGN MINISTER TARO KONO SPOKE TO REPORTERS; 20/03/2018 – TOKYO(Kyodo) — Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov began talks in Tokyo on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for a bilateral leaders’ summit in May, which for Japan will focus on a long-standing territorial row over the sovereignty of a Russian-held chain of islands; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 16/03/2018 – State Dept: Deputy Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting With Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono; 12/03/2018 – TOKYO — Japan and South Korea will maintain maximum pressure on North Korea until the country ends its nuclear and missile programs, despite Pyongyang’s recent moves toward the negotiating table, senior officials affirmed Monday

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $270.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 19,950 shares to 8,435 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 138,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,856 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX).

