As Open Text Corp. (OTEX) Valuation Rose, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Boosted Stake; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Market Value Declined, Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Position

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 56.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 11,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 31,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 173,126 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Open Text Corp. (OTEX) by 96.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 332,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 677,893 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.03 million, up from 345,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 101,237 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (Call) (NYSE:ABT) by 35,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,109 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (Put) (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Cortina Asset Limited Co holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 42,060 shares. 5,826 were reported by Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 5,909 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group invested in 77,043 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 275,127 shares. Twin Secs Inc invested in 6.96% or 173,776 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 99,815 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 100 shares. 22,872 were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. 2,965 are owned by Us Bancorporation De. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Inc owns 177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,581 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il has 22,510 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. One Capital Mgmt, California-based fund reported 3,000 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia +6% as gaming strength offsets datacenter – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “All Bets Are Off With the Nvidia Stock Rally – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox (MLNX) / NVIDIA (NVDA) Formally Accepted for Review by China – Bloomberg, Citing Mlex – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Open Text (OTEX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Open Text Corp: 3 Reasons to Consider This Canadian Tech Stock – Profit Confidential” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Open Text (OTEX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Tech Dividend Stocks to Buy That Arenâ€™t Microsoft – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is OpenText’s Growth Slowing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.