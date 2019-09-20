As Open Text Com (OTEX) Market Valuation Rose, Disciplined Growth Investors Has Decreased Its Position; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shareholder New England Research & Management Has Decreased Stake by $512,050 as Shares Declined

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 58.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 6,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 4,725 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $365,000, down from 11,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $79.27. About 1.37 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp Com (OTEX) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 261,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 4.83 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $198.88 million, down from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 554,358 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories N V Com (NYSE:CLB) by 391,265 shares to 729,632 shares, valued at $38.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT) by 95,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 146.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.13 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $86.44 million for 32.18 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 3,400 shares to 6,248 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 21,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG).