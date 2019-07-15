As Oneok (OKE) Valuation Rose, Holder Nbw Capital Upped Its Stake; 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Cohen Lawrence B Lowered by $365,562 Its Holding

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 1,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,776 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 12,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $171.43. About 798,616 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 7,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,962 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 141,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 421,135 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2,271 shares to 51,004 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,746 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.01 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. The insider Bauman James L sold $3.22 million. Bushman Julie L also sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of stock. 4,681 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. 13,499 shares were sold by THULIN INGE G, worth $2.70 million.

