As Oneok (OKE) Stock Value Rose, Symphony Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $347,553; Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Holding Upped by Robinson Capital Management Llc

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.49. About 1.49M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 45,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,996 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 459,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 79,285 shares traded or 22.84% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 26,738 shares to 42,530 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc Com (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 11,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.19M for 23.78 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard stated it has 45.89 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 118,626 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,093 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 163,167 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt stated it has 10,516 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt owns 21,507 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt reported 18,546 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 2 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 18,373 shares. Zimmer Prtn LP invested 2.46% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). North Star Inv Management holds 7,756 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Thompson Invest Management stated it has 4,407 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Management Corporation has invested 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 20.33 million were accumulated by State Street. Greystone Managed Investments has 0.15% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

More important recent BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc., BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. and BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Appoint Andrew J. Donohue as Board Member – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Fund Statistics Now Available for BNY Mellon Closed-end Funds – Yahoo Finance”, Businesswire.com published: “Dreyfus Closed-End Funds Announce Name Changes – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aytu BioScience, Inc. 10-K Sep. 6, 2018 4:30 PM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM) by 292,814 shares to 676,712 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN) by 141,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,143 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muni Interm Durati (MUI).