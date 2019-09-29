As Oneok (OKE) Stock Rose, Nbw Capital Has Trimmed Position by $486,812; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Bank Hapoalim Bm Lifted Holding by $552,120

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 7,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 141,803 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76M, down from 148,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 1.38M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 19.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 12,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 79,477 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 66,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETACRIT TO HOSPIRA INC, A PFIZER COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.73M for 24.43 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.07% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Heronetta Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 4.69% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Park Circle Communications has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Kcm Investment Advisors Llc invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). C M Bidwell And reported 3,170 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Wespac Advisors Limited Co owns 2.16% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 42,079 shares. Moreover, Markston International Ltd Llc has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 250 shares. North Star Investment invested 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 154,161 were accumulated by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 75,509 shares. First National Tru Com has 40,526 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 52,444 shares to 140,682 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,226 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.