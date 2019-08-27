As Oneok (OKE) Stock Price Rose, Symphony Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $347,553; Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Market Value Rose While Penn Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Stake

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $68.2. About 1.33 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 93.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 467,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 30,481 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 497,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 1.27M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa owns 57,031 shares. Washington Fincl Bank holds 5,890 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt accumulated 11,389 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. 58,578 are held by Hodges Cap Mgmt. 78,122 were accumulated by Norinchukin Fincl Bank The. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 236,352 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Aull And Monroe Inv Management Corp has 0.42% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 11,246 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Co reported 33,990 shares. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.53% or 25,052 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.07% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.08% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 80,474 shares.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc Com (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 11,772 shares to 17,544 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.75M for 8.71 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 23,703 shares to 114,405 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 147,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 23,082 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). 337,196 were reported by First Advsr L P. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa holds 648,527 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.07% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Camarda Advsr Ltd Com holds 0% or 5 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability has 22,004 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 115,276 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 3.28 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Penn Capital Management Company has 30,481 shares.