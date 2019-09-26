As Oneok (OKE) Stock Price Rose, Cambridge Financial Group Has Cut Its Holding; Yakira Capital Management Lowered Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Stake as Share Price Declined

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Oneok (OKE) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 420 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 92,927 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 billion, down from 93,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Oneok for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.63. About 2.97 million shares traded or 47.12% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 6.90M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP PLC CLINC.L – HAS SIGNED A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN SOUTH AFRICA; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/13/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.70 TO $2.80; 02/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS & FLATIRON EXPAND PACT WITH A THREE-YEAR PACT; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.73 million for 24.54 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 33,775 shares to 220,530 shares, valued at $4.79 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) by 2,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,158 are owned by Pennsylvania. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 97,884 shares. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.31 million shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 656 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 315 are held by Carroll Assoc. Lifeplan Gru holds 0.17% or 5,030 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Company has 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca reported 9,675 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd has 0.09% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Whittier Trust reported 7,942 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 25,538 shares. Haverford Tru holds 0% or 2,955 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank has 0.06% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). D E Shaw And reported 211,742 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Company accumulated 0.04% or 1,116 shares. Auxier Asset invested in 0.05% or 5,919 shares. Conning Incorporated reported 26,673 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Limited Co accumulated 6,680 shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs accumulated 5,648 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Fincl Bank Tru Com Of Newtown holds 0.46% or 37,370 shares in its portfolio. Blue Fincl Inc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 214,697 are held by Sectoral Asset Mgmt. Chilton Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Massachusetts-based Penobscot Invest Com Inc has invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lifeplan invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Goelzer Mgmt accumulated 0.92% or 221,367 shares. Lynch And Associates In holds 0.18% or 12,236 shares in its portfolio.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Oportunt by 319,537 shares to 362,415 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 151,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,852 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.