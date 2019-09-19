As Oneok (OKE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Cut Position; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Raised Its Amphenol New (APH) Position by $1.25 Million; Share Price Declined

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 10,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 15,659 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 26,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $74.71. About 1.29M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 13,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 40,965 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, up from 27,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $94.73. About 421,491 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Street Lc invested in 3.32% or 116,115 shares. Harvey Inv reported 3,347 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 35,863 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 2.65 million shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 0.5% or 607,435 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Westport Asset has 0.79% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Putnam Investments Llc reported 2,685 shares stake. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.38% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Cordasco Financial Networks invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Korea Investment Corp reported 132,500 shares. Alps accumulated 4,070 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 189,873 shares. 5,371 are held by Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Strs Ohio accumulated 705,906 shares.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 47 shares to 334 shares, valued at $106.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 695,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.67M shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $678.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,920 shares to 6,965 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthr J&Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds.