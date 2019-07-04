As Oneok (OKE) Share Value Rose, Washington Trust Bank Has Lifted Its Holding by $391,161; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Stake in Nextera Energy (Prn) (NEE) as Share Value Rose

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (Prn) (NEE) by 95.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 57,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.38 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 2565.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 5,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, up from 221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $70.2. About 1.19 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental eyes stake sale in Anadarko’s Western Midstream – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division, Illinois-based fund reported 18,260 shares. Conning holds 0.18% or 82,684 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 379,604 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 5,203 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Liability Com Ca reported 0.25% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Whittier Trust owns 7,658 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability owns 2,866 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 771,652 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hodges Cap owns 58,578 shares. 50 were accumulated by Peoples Financial Corporation. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Company holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 3,379 shares. 488,776 are held by Ameriprise.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 59,648 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust (IWD) by 62,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,004 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust (EMB).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 22.79 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Income Investors Buy NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Assessment Of NextEra Energy For Dividend Investors – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Southern Company Isn’t Excited About Renewable Power – Yahoo Finance” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.