As Oneok (OKE) Share Value Rose, Sun Life Financial Boosted by $347,346 Its Stake; World Asset Management Increases Position in Abbvie Com Usd0.01 (ABBV)

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 5,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 25,546 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 20,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.08. About 4.15 million shares traded or 112.67% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com Usd0.01 (ABBV) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 4,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 107,687 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, up from 103,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 11.05M shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Inv Ltd Liability Company invested in 19,715 shares. 126,991 are held by Logan Cap Mgmt. Botty Investors Lc has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 566,868 are held by Conning. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Selway Asset holds 0.88% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 16,250 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,000 shares. Charter Tru Company has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0.57% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Clark Capital owns 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 28,051 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has invested 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited invested in 0.19% or 359,325 shares. Barton accumulated 8,994 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 59,761 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc reported 3,008 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 11,539 shares to 26,054 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,791 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn invested in 6,630 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability reported 38,818 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Lc has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hsbc Holdg Plc has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Wellington Shields And Limited Liability stated it has 19,093 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 56,103 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 5,382 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 42,756 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 4,665 shares. Caxton Associate Lp accumulated 2,992 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Johnson Counsel Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 23,691 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 521,721 shares. Westwood Holdg Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). West Oak Cap owns 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 80 shares. 3,927 were reported by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc.