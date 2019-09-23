As Oneok (OKE) Share Price Rose, Payden & Rygel Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.77 Million; As Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Stock Declined, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $315,323

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 6,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 62,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, down from 68,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 128,608 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Oneok (OKE) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 55,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 209,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.40 million, down from 264,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Oneok for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 3.12M shares traded or 57.26% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 43,012 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Dakota Wealth Management reported 10,720 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 0.44% or 4,800 shares. Pinnacle Lc, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 75,509 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% or 34,810 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 392,219 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce Incorporated holds 56,302 shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 0.2% or 10,236 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% or 71,852 shares. Horseman Capital Mgmt Limited reported 15,000 shares. Energ Income Prns Lc has 2.96% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 2.46M shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 5.91M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Texas Yale Cap has 0.67% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Prtnrs Gp Holdg Ag has 0.06% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 6,700 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.12% or 24,799 shares.

More important recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Enterprise Products Partners a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “3 Stocks Offering High Yields and High Growth Rates – Motley Fool”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shareholders Booked A 54% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 10,630 shares to 391,917 shares, valued at $43.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.73 million for 25.26 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cedar Fair: An Undervalued, High-Yield Name – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CEDAR FAIR SCHEDULES 2019 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Visitors Spend More; Cedar Fair Earnings Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold FUN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.52% less from 27.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.16% or 55,410 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Plante Moran Fincl Llc owns 307 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 72,130 shares. Bard Associate reported 0.25% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.01% stake. Kings Point Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 325 shares. 1,400 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 4,821 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 98,998 shares. Private Advisor Grp Llc reported 44,197 shares stake. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.2% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Company Delaware has 25,714 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steris Plc by 2,899 shares to 9,271 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 7.98% or $0.30 from last year’s $3.76 per share. FUN’s profit will be $195.80 million for 3.98 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.71% EPS growth.